One week left for those wanting to stand as candidates in local elections

Voting papers are expected to be sent out about mid-September. Photo / Bevan Conley

Voting papers are expected to be sent out about mid-September. Photo / Bevan Conley

There's just one week before the cut off date for people who want to stand in local body elections.

Nominations for those who want to run as candidates to be mayor, councillors, community board members or regional councillors close at midday on Friday, August 12.

On August 17 the names of all of the candidates who have been nominated will be made public.

Voting papers are expected to be delivered about a month later.

South Taranaki District Council electoral officer Becky Wolland encourages people to stand.

"If you are passionate about our community then now's your chance to make your mark and give local politics a go.

"Standing for your local council, community boards and regional council is a great way to have real influence over the issues affecting our communities, but please don't leave getting your application in till the last minute," Wolland said.

Wolland said it was important people who wanted to be candidates were aware of the paperwork needed to be put on the candidate roll.

"The rules around nominations are very clear and there is no room for discretion.

"If candidates don't have all the required documentation in hard copy, handed to an electoral officer by the deadline, they won't be accepted."

It was better to get nominations in early, in case more information was needed, she said.

Candidates must be over 18 years old and have two people to back their nomination using an official form provided by the relevant council.

Candidates cannot nominate themselves.

Completed nomination forms must go to the council's electoral officer and they must also be agreed to and signed by the candidate being nominated.

Local Government New Zealand said candidates should also give the electoral officer a recent photo of themselves as well as a 150-word profile statement that will be published in a booklet sent to voters.

There is also a $200 deposit required that may be refunded if the candidate receives a certain number of votes depending on the final results.