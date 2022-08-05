Catch-ups, food, art and a hairy drive are all on the agenda for Chester Borrows' perfect Whanganui weekend. Photo / NZME

Chester Borrows served as MP for the Whanganui electorate from 2005 to 2017. Currently living in Hāwera, he gets a lot done on a trip to the River City. He tells us what his perfect weekend would be.

Having a good browse around the markets would be up first - smelling the pizzas, grabbing a coffee, meeting familiar faces and having a quick chat.

I might even grab a couple of churros, a couple of second-hand books, native plants and some meat from the homekill man. I'd look at all the things I've been thinking about buying but probably won't - the wrought-iron works, for example.

After shoving that all in the car, I'll have a look in the Fine Arts gallery then pop in to see Katie Brown at Brown & Co. She's one of the most creative and vibrant people I've met. I hold her in really high regard.

Then it's on to the Yellow House for brunch. I love the setting there, especially on a nice sunny day.

The other option is taking a drive down Heads Road to The Citadel, then take a walk up Castlecliff Beach. It doesn't matter what the weather's like on a day by the sea because it's got all the drama, colours and noises that make you feel alive.

Later on, I might go to George's fish and chip shop. Hand-cut chips and beautiful, fresh fish. Then my wife and I need to find somewhere to eat them and chew the fat, which is a lovely thing to do.

We would probably spend the night at the Rutland Arms Inn and have a late-night wine or wee dram in front of the fire.

For the Sunday, there's a drive I really love to do. It's out to Fordell, up to Mangamahu, then follow the road to Field's Track. You come out by Raukawa Falls and drive back to Whanganui. It's a pretty hairy road but I just love being in the back country.

On Sunday evening I would go to a service at St Peter's in Gonville. The Urban Vision team there have got a wonderful church movement which is growing quite rapidly.