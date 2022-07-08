Jasmine Couper has high hopes for the soon-to-open arcade in central Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Jasmine Couper has high hopes for the soon-to-open arcade in central Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Each week a member of the community tells us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we caught up with Whanganui Intermediate student Jasmine Couper.

On Friday night, possibly a movie at the Embassy 3 Cinema. I love Marvel and Disney movies so hopefully one of those.

Before the movie, I'd go to Taco Bell for dinner when it opens in Whanganui.

On Saturday I'd go to the River City Markets for breakfast with my dog and my family.

At the market, I really like the little trinket stalls like the wood carving stall that I like to go see what they have made.

Then to Kai Iwi Beach, my preferred beach over the others in Whanganui.

On Sunday I'd love to go try out Splatter with some friends and family, which opened recently. It's a craft place where you can buy a ceramic which you paint, and then a couple of days later they send it back to you with a gloss finish. They have other workshops too.

Then I'd want to go to the regional museum, I haven't been there in a while. I like it all there really, it's cool to see what they have on display.

Also, there's that arcade coming to Whanganui, so when that opens I would really love to go there. There's meant to be a bowling alley, so I'd do that and then try out all the games.

There's also meant to be a 4D theatre experience so that would be really cool.

Otherwise, I like to read and draw. I'm currently reading Hunger Games, and I really like fantasy and sci-fi books.

That sounds like a good time to me.