Elyana Dilan Gifford in front of a regular haunt - Article cafe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Each weekend we catch up with someone from the Whanganui community to tell us what their perfect weekend in the region would be.

This week we spoke to Whanganui Chronicle media co-ordinator Elyana Dilan Gifford.

On Friday nights I drive out and have some fish and chips on the beach.

If it's raining, we just park on the top carpark and Castlecliff instead. You can still see the views.

That's usually with a different friend each time.

Saturdays begin with a Turkish breakfast made by my dad. Pide (Turkish flat bread), salcali patates, feta cheese, olives.

It's a bit of like a tapas bar.

After that I usually take my little sister over to Wembley Park and watch her play football. That's a lot of fun.

Catching up with a mate for a coffee and a brownie is also a goer, usually at Article.

Saturday night means a trip to Frank Bar for drinks and some live music. One of my friends is usually playing a gig there because they are all into (DJ) decks at the moment. It's always good to support some local musicians.

Porridge Watson is also an option.

I like to go for a walk around the bridges on a Sunday, and sometimes I do Westmere Lake.

The last thing for the weekend is a drive up St Johns Hill to have dinner with my granddad.

Working full time means I try and pack as much as I can into my weekends.