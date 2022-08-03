On Tuesday 1806 vehicles were stopped in Whanganui, with drivers undertaking an alcohol screening test. Photo / Supplied

Almost 2000 drivers were stopped at a police checkpoint on Tuesday morning in Whanganui, and none were over the alcohol limit, drawing praise from local traffic officers.

It was the second iteration of "Operation Ethos", a police initiative running random checkpoint days throughout the year across the whole of the police's central North Island region.

In total, 8157 vehicles in the region were stopped with drivers undertaking breath tests, 1806 of which were in Whanganui.

Whanganui Area Commander Ross Grantham said three checkpoints across Whanganui were set up.

At the Whanganui checkpoints, 12 infringement notices were issued for traffic offences, and two referrals were made to support people with licensing issues.

"Three breath screening tests showed alcohol present, but all were under the limit which was good to see."

Grantham said Tuesday's operation was a success.

"We want every driver and their passengers to get where they are going safely.

"Simply, that means driving to the conditions, keep to the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, don't drink and drive, and leave your phone alone because 'mate, it can wait'."



During the first operation on June 9, 932 vehicles were stopped.

Detective Inspector Neil Forlong said two drivers were well over the legal alcohol limit.

On Tuesday 2716 vehicles were stopped in Manawatū and 3635 in Taranaki.

Seventy infringement notices were issued across the police central district to drivers for offences such as failing to wear a seatbelt, using cellphones while driving and careless driving.

Two drivers were forbidden from driving for licence offences and two disqualified drivers were apprehended.

Inspector Ashley Gurney was pleased that no one was found driving drunk.

"It seemed central district motorists were getting the message," Gurney said.

"So overall, we are really pleased with our community."

Gurney said police would continue to run Operation Ethos across the district in the coming months, to ensure the safety of all road users.

"Members of the public should expect to see us and to be stopped at any time."

Forlong said the idea behind Operation Ethos was to involve non-specialist road policing staff to concentrate on road policing through checkpoints.

"Road policing is a responsibility of all police, not just the highway patrol or dedicated road police."