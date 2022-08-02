Sally Gibbs on her to win gold in the Master Women's 55+ age group. Photo / Supplied

Ten members of the Wanganui Harrier Club competed at the New Zealand Cross Championships at Spa Thermal Park, Taupō, on Saturday.

Sally Gibbs was the highlight of the team, taking out the Masters Women (55+) with a time of 23:26 for the 6000m run, which was the fastest of all of the six masters groups from the age of 35.

Nuala Dunne came second in the Masters Women (60+), while Mignon Stevenson was 2nd in the 65+ grade.

(Team on the right) Rob Conder, Sally Gibbs, Joanne Merson and Scott Whitley came 3rd in the Masters 50+ relay. Photo / Supplied

Gibbs and Dunne were also members of the combined Manawatū-Whanganui team that came second in the 50+ team's race.

Two further members joined the Wanganui Harrier Club team for the Inaugural mixed gender teams NZ Cross Country relays on Sunday.

The teams placed third in the masters 35+ grade (Brendon Sharratt, Paula Conder, Nuala Dunne and Brian Dunne) and third in the masters 50+ grade (Scott Whitley, Joanne Merson, Rob Conder and Sally Gibbs).