The number of active cases in the Whanganui region is 806. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 49 new community cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui reported by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Fourteen people are in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.

The number of active cases in the region to 806.

Nationally, 4238 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported by the ministry.

Throughout the country, 806 people were in hospital with the virus, 12 of whom were in an intensive care unit.

There were 41 Covid-19-related deaths around the country reported by the ministry.