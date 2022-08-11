Kate Joblin's nomination to stand for re-election to the Whanganui District Council in 2022 has been confirmed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Increasing housing in Whanganui is a priority for Kate Joblin and she is seeking re-election as a Whanganui District councillor to help make it happen.

Joblin wants to serve a third term on the council and her nomination as a 2022 candidate has been confirmed.

"The council's housing strategy sets the framework for how we can increase housing stock and improve on what we have," she said.

"We have had some success in areas such as rezoning to allow new subdivisions, but there is so much more to be done to increase affordable and social housing for those not able to get on the property ladder."

Joblin said the first priority would be for the council to attract central government funding and build further housing stock.

"Other priorities would be to attract the Housing First programme to Whanganui. Housing First is a whole package to not only provide housing but also wrap-around services to assist people to maintain a tenancy."

Joblin said the council was lobbying the Minister of Housing to make this happen.

"The council also needs to maintain good relationships with the likes of Kainga Ora [public housing provider] and encourage them to invest here."

Joblin said both the review of the Resource Management Act (RMA) and Three Waters reforms would pose challenges for the council over the next term.

"They are pretty much a once-in-a-lifetime shake-up of how things are done," she said.

"In the next three years, it will be critical that we have a council that can work well together, critically analyse draft changes then lobby and position ourselves for Whanganui's maximum advantage."

Joblin said the current council had become "pretty good" at working as a team to analyse, lobby and take positions.

"I hope that the next council will have those strengths," she said.

"So much resource can be wasted if council lacks experience and [councillors] are unable to work together. Challenge is good around the council table but it must be constructive and focus on the issues and not personalities."

Joblin said the review of the Future of Local Government, which was due to conclude in April 2023, could provide both challenges and new opportunities for councillors.

"I hope that the review will be a real opportunity for local communities to be more involved in the design and priorities for their community," she said.

Joblin said the recent housing development on the former Mid Town Motor Inn site in Victoria Ave provided a good example of what she meant.

"Don't get me wrong, it's great to have additional housing in Whanganui - but this development could have been better if central government agencies had been required to consult with the local council about the housing type, design and placement. If we want great neighbourhoods for people to live work and play, central government initiatives must be done 'with us' rather than 'to us'."

Joblin said public transport was another important priority for her.

"Horizons have under-invested in Whanganui's bus service for years and after some lobbying from Whanganui District Council, there are some exciting plans for a trial to improve our bus system in 2023. We need to keep a careful watch on the trial to keep Horizons honest and get a good outcome for Whanganui."

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

If a measure of my performance has to be one single thing, I hope that the council will have attracted central government funding and the building of more social housing will be under way.

How will you do that?

I tend to be my own harshest critic so it will be a mix of measures.