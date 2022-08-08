Nominations for Whanganui candidates in the local body elections are open until noon on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are just a few days left for candidates intending to stand in Whanganui's local elections to get their nominations in.

Nominations for the 2022 local body elections close at noon on Friday, August 12.

As of Monday, August 8, Whanganui District Council had received 10 nominations for mayor, council and rural community board positions.

The council's deputy electoral officer Kate Barnes encouraged candidates to submit their nominations as early as possible.

"Council will accept nominations right up until noon on Friday but if there are any issues with your paperwork there might not be enough time to fix them before the deadline," she said.

"We're really excited to see a good range of candidates for Whanganui, and it would be a shame for our community to miss out on diverse representation on council because of paperwork."

Council chief executive David Langford said it was not too late for people to put their hand up to help create and guide the vision for Whanganui into the future.

"If you are an enthusiastic member of our community and have an exciting vision of the future potential of Whanganui, and how we can enhance our wellbeing, then I encourage you to stand in the 2022 election," he said.

"Our local body elections are a fantastic opportunity for us to come together as a community and explore and debate what it is we want from our future."

Whanganui has 12 council seats plus the mayoralty and seven community board seats to be filled in these elections.

Candidates must complete an official nomination form and send it to the council's electoral officer with the names of two nominees who are over 18 years old and enrolled to vote in Whanganui. A $200 deposit is required and may be refunded depending on election results. Candidates must be New Zealand citizens.

Learn more about the elections at votewhanganui.nz of call the electoral officer on 0800 666 049