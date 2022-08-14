Whanganui Rural Community Board chairman Peter Oskam is standing for a seat at the council table in 2022. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Rural Community Board chairman Peter Oskam has been confirmed as a nominee to stand as a Whanganui district councillor in 2022.

Oskam said his decision to stand for the council as well as the community board this year is based on the experience he had gained in local governance over the last three years.

"It's about my love for Whanganui - the people, the place, and the land. I just want to make a difference," he said.

"I want to see the whole community thrive. This means ensuring that our business, community and local government organisations are healthy and fit for purpose. Should the community grant me their vote, then I am well prepared for council. I've made sure that I'm ready to hit the ground running."

Oskam was born in Whanganui and married and raised a family here. He has owned a manufacturing business and worked for a number of others. He is a chartered member of the Institute of Directors and has trained at Restorative Justice.

He said the Whanganui council, like all local authorities, is facing big issues that will involve far-reaching decisions which will shape the community for years to come.

"Take the Resource Management Act [RMA] and Three Waters reforms," Oskam said.

"Yes, I support their intent, however, I can't fully agree with the way the Government is going about things.

"I'd like to see the RMA legislative framework overhauled so that national outcomes and quality standards are more clearly defined and that will set the scene, informing the implementation of national reforms at the local level."

Oskam said that would keep the solution close to the source of the problem.

"To me, this is very important because remote decision-making is too slow and too blunt.

"It lacks local nuance and on-the-ground understanding and it also insulates decision-makers from responsibility and accountability."

Oskam hopes the independent review of local government, scheduled to conclude in April 2023, will lead to positive growth for Whanganui.

"I'd like to see our council implement strategies to improve citizen engagement and the quality of local democracy," he said.

"The awa gives Whanganui a unique culture and a unique voice. I would like to see it amplified, locally of course, but even nationally and beyond."

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I would like to be judged on how I have increased the effectiveness of our community and the council as a key local decision-maker in implementing national reforms. I will ask myself if I have protected what needs to be protected and if I advocated well for our community.

And how will you do that?

Through hard work. There are no shortcuts. And, there are no excuses. You have to put in the hours. I'm not political. I don't like spin. I'm not left. I'm not right. I'm pretty straightforward. Most of all I want progress, and I want the community to have [a] clear voice in defining what success looks like - and a strong hand in achieving that.