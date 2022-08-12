Whanganui District Council candidate Ross Fallen wants to see better community engagement and better housing options. Photo / Bevan Conley

Grey Power Whanganui president Ross Fallen has been confirmed as a nominee for election to the Whanganui District Council table this year.

Fallen stood for council in the two previous elections, and in 2019 he missed out on a seat by fewer than 400 votes.

"Coming that close last time has motivated me to stand for this election," he said.

"I take a keen interest in everything the council does and I encourage others to do the same."

He has lobbied the council on upgrades to the Aramoho rail footbridge (now scheduled for 2023) and the Otamatea Reserve dog park, and added his voice to the case for the new dog pound.

"I also enjoyed being part of Castlecliff's now-obvious regeneration.

"I enjoy fighting the good fight and I want to bring that energy to council."

Fallen thinks the next term will be both challenging and exciting for the council as reforms to the Resource Management Act (RMA) and the Three Waters reforms progress.

"Water reform is needed but regions like Whanganui, with sound water infrastructure, will pay for the improvement in infrastructure for towns in the new entity regions who failed this.

"This is a difficult 'cross-subsidisation' pill to swallow. Opposing Three Waters in its current form is our council's ongoing reality, and changing aspects is a must.

"A long-sought key objective of the RMA changes is far less red tape and simplified requirements for land development. It will be a steep learning curve for our council staff as their systems adjust."

Fallen said it had been disappointing to see public feedback showing the perception of a lack of community engagement by councillors and he would like to work to remedy that if he were elected.

Housing was a priority for Fallen and he supported the council's housing strategy, but thought it needed to go further.

"I would like to see the council provide emergency housing as part of the strategy," he said.

The review of the Future of Local Government, which was due to conclude in April 2023, could lead to some positive and challenging changes for the council, Fallen said.

"We must face the speed of technology, issues of housing, climate adaptation, our youth and Treaty of Waitangi partnerships are all massive challenges."

Fallen has served on Whanganui committees and boards including Mainstreet Whanganui, the Pakaitore Trust and Artists Open Studios.

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I would like to facilitate better connectedness between the council and the community so people feel able to communicate with their representatives.

How will you do that?

Form a working party on council to come up with some good strategies for ways to connect more.