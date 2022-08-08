Coastal restoration in Castlecliff was one of the community projects that received funding from Kanorau Koiora Taketake - the Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant. Photo / Bevan Conley

A wide range of community projects across the Whanganui region received funding from this year's Kanorau Koiora Taketake - Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant.

The grant is organised by Horizons Regional Council and councillor Fiona Gordon said it was about empowering communities by supporting them in their mahi.

"Our community has so many fabulous projects either planned or under way, all working to improve native biodiversity, reconnect people with nature and benefit mātauranga Māori, which were key criteria for selection," Gordon said.

Horizons received 26 applications from across the Whanganui, Ruapehu, Horowhenua, Tararua and greater Manawatū regions and, following a councillor panel decision process, 19 community projects received funding from the $240,000 available.

Recipients included three projects from Whanganui, five from Rangitīkei and three from Ruapehu.

In the Whanganui district, recipients were Castlecliff Coast Care for their coastal restoration project, Gribble Family Trust for wetland restoration and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tupoho for biodiversity planting and a rongoā project.

In the Rangitīkei district, the Friends of Taihape Society got funding for fencing on Taihape Reserves and willow removal projects, along with Koitiata Wetlands Restoration Group for wetland restoration, the Guernsey Trust for a bird sanctuary project, and the Ruahine Whio Protection Trust for river projects.

In Ruapehu, the Lone Pine Property Trust was granted funding for its Maunga Tia Kiwi restoration project, the Pauro Marino Trust for fencing and restoration projects, and the Taumarunui Whakaarotahi Trust for a walkway project.

Gordon said it was always inspiring to read through the grant applications.

"The level of commitment, drive and investment our community has in their projects is phenomenal."

The next round of applications for the Kanorau Koiora Taketake – Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant open in April 2023.

More information on the grant and other grants Horizons has available for community groups is available at horizons.govt.nz