Downer Whanganui manager Dave Nicholls, construction supervisor Jamie Richards, with Masters Games Whanganui team members Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Sarah O'Connor, and Heather Cox. Photo / Supplied

Next year's Downer New Zealand Masters Games will be held in Whanganui from February 3-12.

The event has also secured Downer New Zealand as the principal sponsor of the 2023 edition of the largest and longest-running masters multi-sport festival in New Zealand.

Steve Killeen, Downer's New Zealand chief executive, said the sponsorship reaffirms Downer's commitment to promoting community wellbeing and inclusivity and reflects the continuing success of the games.

"The Downer New Zealand Masters Games offers a high level of competition, friendship, and the opportunity to participate, regardless of experience or ability," he said.

"We love the camaraderie and focus on fun that the games offers our people, and everyone in New Zealand from the age of 20 to triple digits."

Killeen said Downer had worked in the Whanganui community for a long time and is proud to partner with the Whanganui (NZ) Masters Games Trust to help grow and evolve the event in 2023.

Marianne Cavanagh, chairwoman of the Whanganui (NZ) Masters Games Trust, said working with Downer was a fantastic fit for the games.

"The Downer New Zealand Masters Games is all about keeping more people playing longer," she said.

"With their shared focus on strengthening diverse communities and promoting good health and wellbeing, Downer understands that completely."

Registrations for the 2023 games will open on September 1, with early bird registrations on sale until mid-December.

More information about the event, including how people can get involved, can be found on the event website nzmg.com.