Amy McHardy 687 and Louise Brabyn 671 after New Zealand Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships. Both are in the NZ Schools Team for Australia. Photo / Supplied



On a day when women's sport came of age in the UK with the women's football team winning the European Championship, the first major success since the men winning the World Cup back in 1966 and the Women's Tour de France on a major channel it is pleasing to reflect that for many years men and women have had equal prominence at the New Zealand Cross Country.

The addition of a mixed relay on the day following the Championships is a positive innovation.

Whanganui runners had mixed fortunes at the Athletics New Zealand Cross Country Championships in Taupō. Although not able to watch on the live stream I was able to access results early in the morning in the UK and have been able to speak to runners later.

In the Masters' Grades Nuala Dunne finished second in the Women's 60 -64 grade completing the six-kilometre race in 32 minutes 38 seconds, her husband Brian finished eighth in the men's 60 -64 grade. One place ahead of Mark Kennedy. Paula Conder was fourth in her 45 -49 grade. The Dunnes and Paula Conder combined with Brendon Sharratt, who had finished fifth in his 40-44 grade to run for Whanganui Harrier Club in the inaugural club relay on the day following.

New Zealand Schools Internationals Daniel Sinclair and Louise Brabyn both finished sixth in their respective under-18s races. Both felt a little disappointed with their performances. They, however, need to look at the positives and keep their efforts in perspective. Both came in higher positions than at the same event in Dunedin a year ago (Brabyn considerably better). Both athletes peaked for New Zealand Schools, where they gained their selection for Australia, and both are preparing for the Australian Championships four weeks away. Sinclair had finished fourth in Nelson at New Zealand Schools and had hoped for a podium finish in Taupō. He finished in the six-kilometre race in 20 minutes and 20 seconds, a little slower than in Nelson over the same distance but in fact only 26 seconds shy of a place on the podium. He should more than make up those seconds in the weeks before running in Adelaide at the end of the month.

Brabyn was running in only her second race over five kilometres (New Zealand Schools was over four kilometres). In Taupō she repeated her sixth position from Nelson but felt that she could have done a little better. She was, however, only 15 seconds behind the bronze medal winner. Brabyn can more than close the gap at the end of the month. Her Whanganui Collegiate and New Zealand Schools teammate Amy McHardy did not run at the Championships (unwell) but is back training and preparing for the Australian Championships.

Toby Caro was running at his first Athletics New Zealand Cross Country Championships. He was very disappointed with his 20th place (midway through the competitive field). Caro trains well and had a sensational summer and a good senior debut at New Zealand Schools, where he gained a silver medal as part of the Whanganui Collegiate School team. He felt that he lost focus and concentration during the race. He can reflect that he was not far off the pace and that the experience will be of genuine benefit, (he is still in the under-18 grade next year). Rosa Meyer, also a member of a medal-winning Whanganui Collegiate School team, finished a creditable 20th in her Athletics New Zealand Cross Country debut and was in her first ever race over five kilometres.

I write this on my way south to Birmingham on yet another delayed train. Although late I have some hours before taking up my seat for the evening session of the first day. I have confidence that the New Zealand athletes will do well over the track-and-field programme and I am looking forward to the days ahead. By the time this goes to press many results will be known. As I check the results from the opening session this morning (UK time) I see that Zoe Hobbs has qualified for the next round, equalling her own area 100-metre record of 11.09 seconds.

Maddison-Lee Wesche was one of only three to qualify automatically for the women's shot final and she achieved this with her first and only putt.

The next Insight will feature the Commonwealth Games Athletics recording some highlights in a diary format.