Whanganui hockey player, Jordan Cohen (in black) received a late call-up to the New Zealand team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui hockey player Jordan Cohen received a late call-up to represent New Zealand in the 2022 Commonwealth games.

Hockey Wanganui said Cohen and one other reserve player were brought into the men's team on the eve of the games after two players suffered injuries in training for the games.

Jordan's grandmother, Angela Workman said Jordan has been playing hockey since he started at St Johns Hill School.

Workman said from an early age it had been Cohen's goal to play for the Black Sticks.

"Very early on he was focused on one day playing for the Black Sticks and would train, play and watch the game as often as he could," she said.

A few months ago he accomplished that goal when he learned he would be travelling with the team as a reserve player to Europe, which led to his call-up for the games.

Workman said Cohen's family were very proud of his hard work and achievements and were thankful for the support of his team members and coaches.

The Black Sticks men's team played out a 5-all draw against Scotland on July 29, and then beat Pakistan 4-1 on July 31.

They then lost to Australia 7-2 yesterday.

New Zealand has one more pool game against South Africa on August 5.