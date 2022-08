Crash: Car v car on Guyton and St Hill Sts. Photo / Bevan Conley

The intersection of Guyton and St Hill Sts in Whanganui was closed after a two-car crash on this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ, Police, and St John ambulance were called to the 2.15pm crash.

A witness said the two cars collided at the intersection and the driver of the car travelling up Guyton St fled the scene.

The intersection was reopened by 3pm.