Whanganui Rugby: Womens' rep side take win, under 20s kick off

Whanganui Rugby

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Over a month-and-a-half without competitive rugby proved no detriment to the Whanganui Women's team, who picked up a 39-25 win over Wellington Development Women on Saturday.

The representative side is predominantly the same squad that played for St Johns Whanganui Metro in the MRU's Prue Christie Cup club season.

Playing at the Kaierau Country Club in their first game since June 11, Whanganui trailed at halftime but dug deep to cut down the visitors' attacking opportunities and work their way in front.

"At halftime we just focused on our defence patterns," said coach Jason Liddle.

"We talked about making sure that we come up quickly — especially the outside backs — creating an umbrella effect and that sort of choked them down.

"Offensively, we were already playing well, so we just stuck at that and wore them down, and came back in the second half.

"They kept them try-less in the second half for the first 30 minutes, and there was at least four minutes where they were defending on their own line.

"Wellington was just picking and going, picking and going, and we just kept them out and forced them into an error."

First five Rebecca Tamati had an excellent match, taking control of the backline and delivering some great passes while utilising her step.

"We've only really been training for the last two weeks, and we've had mixed numbers," said Liddle.

"But I think this result is inspiring them to strive and improve, and get ready for the next games."

Under 20s kick off campaign

The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under 20s have made a strong start to the 2022 HYC Heartland Series with a 39-15 win over 2021 champions Horowhenua Kapiti U20 on Saturday.

Played as the curtainraiser to the Steelform Whanganui vs Taranaki Development XV game in muddy conditions, the hosts led 22-3 at halftime, ultimately out-scoring the visitors seven tries to two.

"We did well. At the start, I think we got a bit lucky — they dropped the ball a bit," said coach Duane Brown.

"Things weren't working too well for them, and we ended up countering a lot. A lot of our tries in that first half were from counter rugby.

"But we picked our shape up well, and the boys [showed] a lot of communication, fell into our shape, relied on our shape.

"Tackle was good, we kept putting points on, and ended 20 points up."

Whanganui extended their advantage to 32-3, before losing a player to the sinbin for a professional foul, from which point they traded tries back and forth with Horowhenua Kapiti.

First five Rangi Kui, who later slotted back into fullback when fellow playmaker Anthony Sellers had a bad leg cramp, scored a try and kicked two conversions.

Sellers also scored, while the team worked to winger Loma Ligavatu's side for him to get a double.

Second five Jordan Turvey also dotted down, while the team got good service from a strong bench as reserve midfielder Lafo Takiari Ah Ching and backup halfback Petera Koro added their names to the score sheet — the latter going under the posts after the hosts turned over the kickoff from Horowhenua-Kapiti's first try.

Whanganui will now see if they can secure the title in Palmerston North with back-to-back games this coming weekend against Wairarapa Bush and Poverty Bay U20 respectively.

Around the grounds

Metro

St Johns Whanganui Metro got their must-win MRU Colts championship group win over Te Kawau RFC without taking the field on Saturday. Unable to make the semifinals, Te Kawau defaulted their away game to Metro.

Collegiate

After three seasons of making the CNI championship semifinals, Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV will have to settle for the plate playoffs after a 36-12 loss at home to rivals Feilding High on Saturday.

Coming into the last round robin game in fifth, Collegiate needed a bonus point win while hoping other results went their way to secure fourth.

They will host Francis Douglas Memorial College in their plate semifinal on Saturday.

Cyclones: The Manawatu Cyclones, including Whanganui's former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua and expats like Mia Maraku, Hollyrae Mete and Pounamu Wharehinga currently sit bottom of the Farah Palmer Cup's Premiership after three competitive losses.

Manawatu lost to Waikato 33-24, Bay of Plenty 37-26, and then on Saturday to Counties 19-13.

Brett Cameron

Whanganui's one-test All Black and former Crusader Brett Cameron has been confirmed as joining the Hurricanes on a two-year Super Rugby contract.

Cameron's Bunnings Warehouse NPC campaign with the Manawatu Turbos will kick off against his old team Canterbury this Friday.