International travellers have given the Waimarie paddle steamer top reviews on travel site Tripadvisor. Photo / NZME

Whanganui's paddle Steamer Waimarie has been recognised with an international travellers' choice award for the third year running.

The award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe prompting them to post glowing reviews on the travel company site Tripadvisor during the past 12 months.

The award puts the Waimarie experience in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.

During a challenging year when passenger numbers were down due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Waimarie team stood out by continuously delighting passengers with happy travel experiences on the riverboat, Waimarie Operating Trust chairman Stuart Hylton said.

"We are delighted to receive this award once again, for the third year in a row," Hylton said.

"It is recognition of the great experience our Waimarie team provides to visitors to Whanganui, particularly through the very unpredictable season we have just had."

The Waimarie experienced a 40 per cent downturn in passenger numbers last summer and will be commencing its new schedule earlier this year, starting in September.

A number of new attractions will be added to the January cruises, with longer stopovers at Ūpokongaro and collaboration with Tramways Whanganui offering visitors a ride on Mable, Whanganui's restored original tram, after their river cruises.

The new season will begin on September 3 and the Ūpokongaro Stop Over cruises will be starting in January 2023, with sailings every Wednesday.