Candidates are confirmed after slow nominations for regional and district councils. Photo / Bevan Conley

After a slow start to nominations for local body elections, candidates for Horizons Regional Council and Whanganui, Rangitīkei, and Ruapehu councils have been confirmed.

South Taranaki District Council had enough candidates when nominations closed at 12pm on Friday, however an error was discovered with a nomination for the Te Hāwera Ward seat, meaning the nomination had to be withdrawn.

"This means there will need to be a by-election for the Te Hāwera Ward Council seat as there are only four candidates for the five seats," council communications manager Gerard Langford said.

Other councils received enough nominations but some constituencies will not be contested as the number of nominees did not exceed the number of positions.

Horizons Regional Council electoral officer Craig Grant said nominations were received for the 14 seats, including two new Māori constituency positions.

"The single seats for the Tararua and Raki Māori constituencies are not being contested so Allan Benbow, the current councillor for Tararua, and Turuhia (Jim) Edmonds are declared elected unopposed," he said.

"We received two nominees for Ruapehu with one seat to fill, five for Manawatū-Rangitīkei with two seats to fill, five for Palmerston North with four seats to fill, three for Horowhenua with two seats to fill, and two for Tonga Māori with one seat to fill."

Whanganui District councillor Alan Taylor has been confirmed as a candidate for Horizons as a Whanganui representative.

Rangitīkei District Council also has a number of uncontested positions as the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies.

Tracey Piki Te Ora Hiroa (Tiikeitia ki Uta Inland Ward), Carol Raukawa (Tiikeitia ki Tai Coastal Ward), Jarrod Calkin, Brian Carter (Southern Ward), and Lequan Meihana, Charlie Mete, Jamie Nepia and Grace Joan Taiaroa (Ratana Community) are all elected unopposed.

Whanganui's seven rural community board candidates Peter Oskam and David Wells (community), Michael Dick, Sandra Falkner, Grant Skilton (Kai Iwi) Bill Ashworth, and Julian (Judd) Bailey (Kaitoke) were also unopposed.

Whanganui District Council now has three confirmed candidates for the mayoralty - they are incumbent Hamish McDouall, Andrew Tripe, and DC (Daniel) Harding.

There are now 27 confirmed candidates for 12 council seats.

Rangitīkei District Council has four confirmed candidates for the mayoralty - they are incumbent Andy Watson, Quinton Murray Berrett, Dave Christison, and Simon Loudon.

After a slow start, Ruapehu has plenty of candidates for all its positions on the council.

Weston Kirton, Adie Doyle, Elijah Pue, and Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase have been confirmed as mayoral candidates and there are 12 candidates for six general ward councillor seats, six for three Māori ward seats, nine for five Taumarunui-Ohura community board seats, seven for five Waimarino-Waiouru community board seats and six for five Ōwhango-National Park community board seats.

Mayor Don Cameron, who is standing down after three terms, said it was fantastic to see so many people putting their hands up to help lead our communities forward at this pivotal time in local government.

"I wish everyone who has 'thrown their hat in the ring' the best of luck and look forward to hearing what they have to say over the campaign period," Cameron said.

South Taranaki has two mayoral candidates with newcomer Walter Smith confirmed to stand against incumbent Phil Nixon.

All up there are 42 candidates standing for 30 district council and community board positions.

All candidates will be officially declared by public notice on Wednesday, August 17.

Councillor candidates:

Horizons Regional Council

Paul Bayly, Bruce Gordon, Gordon McKellar, Peter Wells, Don Ravine (Manawatū-Rangitikei), Gail Gray, Nikki Riley (Ruapehu), David Cotton, Alan Taylor, Allan Wrigglesworth (Whanganui), Warwick Gernhoffer, Te Kenehi Teira (Tonga Māori).

Whanganui District Council

Charlie Anderson, Philippa Baker-Hogan, James Barron, Aisha Beazley, Andreas Bodenstein, Glenda Brown, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Roy Brown, Helen Craig, Jenny Duncan, Ross Fallen, DC (Daniel) Harding, Dave Hill, Gill Howard, Dan Jackson, Kate Joblin, Blair Jones, Michael Law, Charlotte Melser, James Newell, Peter Oskam, Cerise Packer, Rory Smith, Phillip Reweti (Bear), Scott Phillips, Rod Trott, Rob Vinsen.

Rangitikei District Council

Owen Bonnor, Les Clarke, Gill Duncan, Jeff Wong (Northern), Marilyn Craig, Fi Dalgety, Richard Lambert, Simon Loudon, Greg Maughan, Annie McDowell, Dave Wilson, Grant Wilson (Central), Emma Abernathy, Les Clarke, Craig Dredge, Peter Kipling-Arthur, Gail Larsen (Taihape community).

Ruapehu District Council

John Chapman, Robyn Gram, Janelle Hinch, Viv Hoeta, Molly Jeffries, Lyn Neeson, Rabbit Nottage, Iris Pahau, Brian Portland, Branda Ralph, Booby Tupu Rata, Peter Zimmer (Ruapehu general ward), Channey Iwikau, Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase, Rob Moke, Pita Pehi, Korty Wilson, Corey Wynyard (Ruapehu Māori ward), Anthony Gurr, Eddie Marsters, Simon O'Neill, Dene Priestly, Murray Wilson, Peter Zimmer (Ōwhango-National Park), Geoff Anderson, Kay Henare, Luigi Hotter, Jayde Lowe, Colin Pakai, Angel Reid, Stu Robinson (Waimarino-Waiouru) Michelle Campbell, Andrew Frazer, Molly Jeffries, Luke Pepper, Aroha Rudkin, Priscilla Spooner, Sophie Stockbridge, Valma Wallace, Oriwia Wanakore (Taumarunui-Ōhura).

South Taranaki District Council

Mark Bellringer, Steffy Mackay, (Eltham-Kaponga), Robert Northcott, Brian Rook (Pātea), Aarun Langton, Bryan Roach (Taranaki Coastal), Andy Beccard, Celine Filbee, Te Aroha Hohaia, Diana Reid (Te Hāwera), Leanne Horo, Caroline Waiwiri (Te Kūrae Māori) Glen Katu, Tuteri Rangihaeata (Te Tai Tonga Māori) Karen Cave, Sonya Douds, Hemi Haddon, Alan Hawkes, Lindsay Maindonald (Eltham-Kaponga community), Jacq Dwyer, Ngapari Nui, Joanne Peacock, Cheryl Rook, Owen Savage, Bronwyn Wattrus (Pātea community), Glen Anderson, Andrew Blanche, Desiree Bond, Heather Brockenshire, Raymond Buckland, Celine Filbee, Russell Hockley, Ricardo Pintor, Nikki Watson (Te Hāwera community), Tazmyn Katene-Ashford, Sharlee Mareikura, Elizabeth Sinclair, Andrew Whitehead, Monica Wilson Taranaki Coastal community).