Andy Watson is welcoming the challenge for the position of Rangitīkei mayor. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three-term mayor Andy Watson is facing two challengers so far for the Rangitīkei mayoralty, with nominations set to close at midday on Friday.

Watson is welcoming the contest against David Christison, of Marton, and Quinton Berrett, of Turakina, saying he hoped the race would generate more interest in the election and encourage higher voter turnout.

Watson's challengers did not respond to Local Democracy Reporting requests for interviews or candidate information.

Watson is in his 18th year in local government, serving half that time as mayor and more time earlier as deputy mayor.

"I've had the privilege of leading what I think has been a great council, and the district has moved forward dramatically over the last few years.

"I wouldn't have signed on to contest an election if I didn't believe I had something still to offer, and there's some very exciting things I want to see through to the end."

Watson said Rangitīkei had turned a corner as a district. Rangitīkei District Council was one of the drivers of the new phase of growth.

"A huge land area with a low rating base creates all sorts of sustainability issues. For years, we were facing a steady population decline which ultimately would have meant we would have struggled to provide services.

"In the last three to four years, we've seen that turn around dramatically – something council and I have worked hard to achieve. We have new industries, existing businesses expanding and people choosing to move here. This does not happen by chance, and we must continue to push forward."

Watson said council worked with developers and gave incentives to those looking to build or relocate a home in the district.

"It's been a hot market."

The $250m expansion at Ohakea Air Force base, which will bring a further 250 personnel to the district, was another factor.

"We've got some planning provisions on the table from developers which will lead to a significant increase in housing. Nationally, we're starting to see evidence of a slowdown in the housing market, but the local market remains strong.

"One of the drivers is affordability and Rangitīkei is just such a great space. We're well connected to Palmerston North, Whanganui, Wellington and Taupō, but people are also seeing potential commercial investment within our space."

The council's "greatest opportunity" was on its doorstep right now, Watson said. Sustainable plastics manufacturer Plentyful won a $2m Government investment last month to develop a new bio-plastics manufacturing facility in Marton.

"We are waiting on an environment consent decision which will bring significant industries changing our waste streams into biologically degradable replacement for plastics.

"It brings with it jobs and leveraged growth while solving many of our environmental issues. We will be literally a world leader in this space."

The district had still to deal with earthquake-prone buildings and the Government's comprehensive reform programmes, he said.

"Central Government are forcing dramatic changes with reforms including Three Waters and the RMA. We are in danger of losing our voice and identity.

"I'm not happy with the way these reforms are being rushed. That is my number one fight."

Reduced Government funding for roads and the rapid deterioration of roading networks was another serious issue for the district.

"$10m has been removed from our maintenance budgets over a three-year period by the roading agency. We are the productive heartland of New Zealand and that production is being threatened by this.

"Relying just on rates to fund local government is not sustainable. We need a share of the GST and productive taxes that our district generates. For example, with roading a share of the road user charges coming back to our district would be great."

In his candidate statement, David Christison said: "In these troubled times of inflation and mandates, plus the Three Waters it is time to make a stand. I will fight the Three Waters and join the Mayor of the Manawatū in her legal actions against the government. I will fight to keep rate rises to a minimum and to also protect your personal freedoms. I know in the Marton area drinking water has been and remains a major problem and I will investigate ways to try and find a solution."

Quinton Berrett, in his candidate statement, said: "I seek change. I do not wish to lead. I wish to serve. This is the difference I offer. That is my motivation to stand for Mayor."

• Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air