Rangitīkei residents face rates rise

Koitiata campground will receive funding to upgrade its toilet facilities and trails as part of the Rangitīkei council's Long Term Plan. Photo / NZME

Rangitīkei residents will face an average rates increase of 7.39 per cent.

The increase has been confirmed by the Rangitīkei District Council as part of its annual plan and is 0.1 per cent more than originally planned in its Long Term Plan.

The average rates increase for residential property will be 6.39 per cent.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said the extra increase would account for additional funding going towards community projects, including an upgrade of Koitiata campground toilet facilities and trails, and refurbishing of community sports turf at Hunterville School.

Watson said the funding showed the council's commitment to working with local groups.

The council's annual plan outlines investment in assets and infrastructure in the district and includes plans for a housing survey.

Watson said that would be about trying to understand what the real housing needs were in the community, especially in Taihape.

"The official data available indicates the amount of people awaiting emergency housing in Taihape is reasonably low. We don't necessarily believe this is the case," he said.

"Sometimes people who are in need of housing know there is none available so they don't go on waiting lists on MSD, for example."

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson says the annual plan includes a housing survey to better understand the housing needs of the community. Photo / Bevan Conley

The annual plan also includes the improvement of Marton's drinking water.

The Marton to Bulls Wastewater Centralisation Project is working with the Tutaenui Reservoir Restoration Society to determine the best location for a new bore that doesn't disturb newly planted native plants.