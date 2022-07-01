The Whanganui District Council is providing a public toilet block outside the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Council is providing a public toilet block outside the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall. Photo / Bevan Conley

With further growth in visitor numbers to Upokongaro expected, the Whanganui District Council has committed to providing a public toilet facility near the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall.

The council is holding a community event this weekend to get public input on the project.

The double toilet block built by Exeloo will be installed on land on the south side of the hall.

To service the toilet, a 20,000-litre biowaste holding tank will be installed underground behind the toilet block and a 25,000-litre water supply tank will be located behind the hall.

Plans for renovating the hall are being investigated and, if the hall's roof is replaced, guttering and spouting will be rerouted to the new water tank to ensure maximum water capture.

According to the council's website, the toilet is projected to be completed by September 22 this year.

The construction of the toilet comes after Upokongaro business owners asked last year for a public toilet to be installed for travellers to use.

The council is seeking community input on other aspects of the project, like types of plantings and the positioning of cycle racks near the toilet, and will host a community afternoon on Saturday, July 2, from noon to 2pm at the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall.

"Council staff will be onsite to update the community on how the toilet block project is progressing. We'll also be asking for feedback on ways to enhance the new toilet area," property operations manager Sandra Woodhead said.

"There will also be an opportunity on Saturday to look through the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall with staff. Our next task will be to prepare a full business case to establish what the hall's future may look like."

Local hapū Ngā Paerangi, who were consulted in the development of the Upokongaro cycle and pedestrian bridge, will be consulted again on the facilities' development.