Whanganui can expect a weekend of relatively calm weather, with clear skies on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect a weekend of relatively clear weather, with scattered cloud cover and some light showers.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said weather across the region looked to be particularly fine on Saturday.

A day of mostly clear weather was expected throughout, with some clouds bookending the day, early in the morning and late in the evening.

"But through the middle, a lot of blue sky and a lot of sunshine," he said.

A mild and light westerly wind would be blowing through the region, with no real chance of rainfall on Saturday.

Sunday was expected to be less sunny than Saturday, with more cloud cover and the chance of fleeting showers throughout the day.

However, Hines said the showers would not be particularly heavy or persistent, and winds would stay light.