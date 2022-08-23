Steve and Shelley Blomfield offer a warm welcome to guests at the Fiesta Court Motel in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Shelley and Steve Blomfield had little knowledge of Fiesta Court Motel's recent history until the former owner was sentenced on drugs and firearms charges in Whanganui District Court last week.

It came as a surprise to the Wairarapa couple who moved to Whanganui 19 months ago to pursue their goals of motel ownership.

"Owning a motel and running it well was something we've wanted to do for a while and we have built up good relationships with the community since we've been here," Steve said.

"We're community-minded and we have worked hard to make sure people have a good experience when they stay here so it was disconcerting to learn that people thought the previous owner's behaviour had anything to do with us."

The couple provide emergency housing but that is not their main focus.

"Being close to the hospital, we have quite a few guests who are in town because family members are receiving treatments," said Shelley.

"We do our best to offer them flexibility and discounts if they need to extend their stay."

For emergency housing, the Blomfields work with the Whanganui People's Centre to ensure they are able to give and receive adequate support.

People's Centre manager Sharon Semple said the couple had provided "amazing support" to clients who find themselves in emergency situations.

"They really go above and beyond to provide the safe, short-term accommodation that's needed and they have given people meals and taken them to appointments," said Semple.

"I've been so impressed with their compassionate approach."

Since they took ownership, the Blomfields said they have learned to achieve a good balance of occupancy and work with other accommodation and food providers to support each others' businesses.

"That is something really nice we've found in Whanganui," Steve said.

"The community-mindedness and the climate. We are developing a new barbecue area so people can cook and socialise outside if they want to."

As animal lovers, the Blomfields have made Fiesta Court a pet-friendly motel.

"We haven't had any problems with the pets we've had staying," said Shelley.

"There are clear guidelines about behaviours and consideration for other guests and everyone has respected them."

Four staff help the Blomfields clean and maintain the motel units and Steve practises his trade as an electrician with a local company three days a week.