The Ministry of Health reported 18 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 18 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region on Monday - the lowest number of new cases since February 26.

Nationally, 2706 new community cases were reported by the Ministry of Health.

Throughout the country, 432 people are in hospital with Covid-19 with four in Whanganui Hospital.