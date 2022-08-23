Dave Hill wants to see more scrutiny of council expenditure on behalf of ratepayers. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council candidate Dave Hill is retiring from life as a business owner and says if elected he would apply his business skills to assist with the smooth economic operation of the council.

Hill has lived in Whanganui for 15 years and until recently was the owner and operator of the Funky Duck Cafe at Rotokawau Virginia Lake.

"Prior to that, I had a 40-year career in media management in New Zealand and Australia. I worked for TRN and Mediaworks in radio and APN newspaper operations in Manawatū, Horowhenua, and Kāpiti," Hill said.

"I also served as chairman of the Whanganui Ratepayers Association for three consecutive years."

Hill is married, a father of four, and a grandfather of 10 children.

The quality of life for families and future generations in Whanganui means a lot to him, he said.

Hill described his values as conservative and said he strongly believes in the democratic process.

"I believe in the one person, one vote system and I think that is the only way for people to serve on a council," he said.

"I support equality for every individual regardless of race or background and Whanganui is very culturally diverse and I want to focus on recognising and supporting all people equally."

Hill said he opposes the Government's Three Waters Reforms and believes Whanganui ratepayers have funded quality water supply, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

"I am totally against handing this valuable asset over to central government whom I have little confidence will provide a sustainable service long-term without adding extra costs like individual property water meters that will add a further cost burden to ratepayers."

Hill said he is more optimistic about the Government's reforms to the Resource Management Act, which will come into effect in November this year.

"If they make consent processes easier and faster as they are meant to, that will be a huge relief to anyone who has to work through them," Hill said.

"Businesses won't want to come to Whanganui if they have to wait around for months."

Climate change is a real concern for Hill, however he does not believe it should be a core concern for local government and is the responsibility of central government.

"I don't support the council's climate emergency decision as I think local government should stick with its core responsibilities of managing infrastructure and serving the ratepayers."

Hill said he supports the Whanganui port development as part of the city's sustainable growth and wants the velodrome to be roofed.

He also wants council expenditure and tendering processes to be better scrutinised for projects like the port development and the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment.

"I believe it is time for a change in council leadership and I have confidence in supporting Andrew Tripe in his mayoral bid," he said.

Hill last stood for council in 2016, receiving 4354 votes.

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I will work to ensure that future rate increases will be kept within the maximum level of CPI increases and inflationary adjustments.

How will you do that?

By being a voice at the table questioning expenditure and making sure ratepayers are not unnecessarily burdened.