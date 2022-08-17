Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: I was part of the conversation during time on council

4 minutes to read
Hadleigh Reid has decided not to seek re-election to the Whanganui District Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hadleigh Reid has decided not to seek re-election to the Whanganui District Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

Six years ago, I decided to run in the local government elections for Whanganui. I have been living in Whanganui since 2002 and I had been getting a bit frustrated at the lack of development

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.