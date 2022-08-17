A review of Whanganui District Council's older persons' housing policy will allow tenants to keep appropriate pets in some complexes. Photo / NZME

A review of Whanganui District Council's older persons' housing policy will allow tenants to keep appropriate pets in some complexes. Photo / NZME

A year-long trial to allow some pets in Whanganui council-owned housing has been deemed a success, with the policy set to become permanent.

Tenants at three complexes joined the trial to assess whether birds, fish, and some cats would be able to live successfully with their owners in the close-knit housing communities.

Residents at Eugene Crotty, Walter Nash, and Puriri St housing complexes took part in the trial which began in July 2021, following a council survey of tenants and consultation with the wider Whanganui community.

This week, council officers told the Strategy and Finance Committee that there had been no damage to any of the fittings in the properties and neighbours were generally happy, despite some negative feedback about cats defecating and digging in garden beds.

Some residents in complexes not involved in the trial said they would prefer that their environments remain pet-free because they suffered from allergies aggravated by proximity to pets.

A long-standing clause in council tenancy agreements stated that "tenants must not keep any animals on the premises or grounds."

The clause had not been enforced until 2019, when a tenant had been breeding birds in a flat at one of the complexes, causing a flurry of complaints to the council.

Council's response was to enact the clause, and some Puriri St tenants contacted the Chronicle to say they had been asked to rehome their pets or face eviction.

The story, when shared on social media, drew a sympathetic public response and there was some outrage on behalf of the tenants.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said this week that he had been on the receiving end of some vitriolic messages.

"We became pet-haters, rather than just a council following a policy that had been there for decades," he said.

McDouall commended councillor Josh Chandulal Mackay, who was absent from the meeting, for "leading the charge" for a review of the tenancy rules.

"It was right to review the policy, and we want to be an age-friendly city. We want to be a place where companion animals of the appropriate species are able to give succour to people as they grow older."

Deputy mayor Jenny Duncan said she had always been supportive of pets living in pensioner housing.

"I'm very, very pleased that we have landed where we have," she said.

Hadleigh Reid asked council officer Elise Broadbent, who delivered the report, if the negative feedback received related only to cats.

"So, there were no negative comments about birds or fish?" he asked.

Broadbent said there had not been any, and Reid asked if birds and fish should then be allowed in all complexes.

"Yes, I think we should consider that. It really is only an issue with cats."

The committee approved the recommendation to expand the policy, allowing pets at several council housing complexes.

Committee chairwoman Kate Joblin commended council housing officers for their excellent work in supporting tenants and informing councillors.

The revised policy will be presented at the council meeting in September, and the new policy is expected to become active from December.

The council's housing service provides social housing for older people who are able to live independently. There are 275 units across 16 complexes.