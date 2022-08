The Ministry of Health recorded 60 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui region recorded 60 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

Five people were in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.

Nationally, 4489 new community cases were recorded.

Throughout the country, 496 people were in hospital with Covid-19.

The ministry reported 16 more Covid-19-related deaths.