Armed police officers were at a Caius Ave property looking for a person of interest on Wednesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley <

One person has been taken into custody after armed police were seen at a property in Gonville.

Police said they had been working to locate a person of interest.

Officers arrived at the property in Caius Ave about 10.30am on Wednesday.

One person had been taken into custody, police said.