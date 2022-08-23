A large crane has been brought to Whanganui's Sarjeant Gallery as part of repairs to the building. Photo / Bevan Conley

A large crane has been brought to Whanganui's Sarjeant Gallery as part of repairs to the building. Photo / Bevan Conley

A crane has been erected outside Whanganui's Sarjeant Art Gallery as restoration work on the heritage building continues to progress.

Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project director Gaye Batty said the crane was brought in to lift the new skylight structural steel needed for the repairs to the roof of the heritage building.

The crane had been brought in from McIntosh Cranes in Palmerston North and arrived at the building site on Monday.

The repairs are part of the redevelopment project for the building, which has been progressing since late 2019.

The redevelopment project includes earthquake strengthening for the 103-year-old gallery.

As well as strengthening, the redevelopment includes the construction of a brand new wing - Pataka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa.

A tent has been placed over the building so its neoclassical dome can be restored, strengthened and cleaned.

The tent was put in place in April this year and was scheduled to be in place for 12 months.

As for the crane, Batty said the machine was planned to be there for the rest of this week, after which it will be moved back to Palmerston North.