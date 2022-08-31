Whanganui voters will have opportunities to meet their local body candidates at forums during the next few weeks. Photo / NZME

Residents will be able to hear from Whanganui District Council candidates at public forums during the next few weeks in the leadup to local body elections in October.

There are three mayoral and 27 council candidates confirmed for this year's election.

Small Talks Whanganui is hosting a series of charity fundraising events at Heritage House where candidates are faced with the challenge of speaking on topics that exclude politics, self-promotion, and religion.

Mayoral candidates Hamish McDouall and Andrew Tripe took the challenge along with council contenders Helen Craig, James Barron, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Charlotte Melser, Michael Law, Scott Phillips, Rory Smith, Peter Oskam and Cerise Packer at a sold-out event this week, and the date and lineup for the next event will be announced soon.

The Green Party is hosting a public forum to canvass candidates' opinions on September 7. The venue is the function room at Stellar Restaurant and Bar (corner Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave).

The council is holding two free public events at Whanganui War Memorial Centre in September.

Mayoral candidates Hamish McDouall, Andrew Tripe, and Daniel Harding will discuss the critical issues for Whanganui in a public mayoral forum on Wednesday, September 14, at 5.30pm.

The event will be hosted by local democracy reporter Moana Ellis and former Whanganui Chronicle editor Mark Dawson.

A meet-the-candidates evening when council hopefuls will introduce themselves and answer questions will be held on Thursday, September 15, at the War Memorial Centre at 5.30pm.

The event will be hosted by Jay Rerekura and Christina Emery.

Both forums will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.

On September 20, the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Matters forum at The Barracks in Saint Hill St. The forum will provide the opportunity for chamber members and Whanganui businesspeople to meet the mayoral and council candidates to gain an understanding of their visions for creating a positive economic environment in the region.

Admission is free, but registration is required.

Whanganui District Council has a drop-in election centre for people to find out more about the elections on the ground floor of Community House in Ridgway St.

The centre is open from 10am to 2pm on weekdays.

Voting papers will be sent out in the mail between September 16 and 21. They must be returned by noon on Saturday, October 8. Preliminary results will be released that afternoon.

Anyone who hasn't received voting papers in the mail can request special voting papers by visiting Whanganui District Council at 101 Guyton St. The council will be open until 6pm on October 3-7 to receive votes.

The last day to enrol to vote in the local elections is Friday, October 7.