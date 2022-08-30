Helen Craig has a devotion to Whanganui heritage buildings, including the Native Land Court building, which could not be demolished due to its Category One listing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Helen Craig is seeking a fourth term on the Whanganui District Council, and wants to bring her nine years of experience to the table for some challenging times ahead.

"The next three years will be the most challenging for local democracy, with Labour's Three Waters reforms and its current review of local government," she said.

"If Labour is re-elected in 2023, it's possible we'll see quite different representation at a local level."

Craig said without water infrastructure under Council's management, it is possible the Government might amalgamate councils into larger regional entities.

"Unitary authorities are a possibility, and we might see a proposal to amalgamate Whanganui with Ruapehu and Rangitīkei. They might decide to dispense with Horizons Regional Council."

Having some experienced councillors at the table to negotiate their way through the possible changes will be essential during the next term, Craig said.

During her time on the council, Craig has chaired the Property and Community Services Committeee for six years, and has also chaired the Town Centre Regeneration sub-committee.

"Since I joined the council in 2013, I've helped drive through reforms at the council that have turned around the district's future and its growing attraction as a place to live," she said.

Craig initiated Whanganui's entries in the Most Beautiful Awards, which saw the city named Most Beautiful in 2019 and Most Beautiful Small City in 2020.

She has also overseen the establishment of the council's Town Centre Regeneration strategy, as well as the Arts and Heritage strategies.

Through the Heritage Trust, Craig has also established and led the annual Whanganui Heritage Month and the triennial Heritage Awards.

"I want to put Whanganui on the map for the amazing place it is, and that's been my main focus for the last nine years," Craig said.

She has found it thrilling to see the traction the regeneration plan has given the central city, with murals and the Drews Avenue precinct.

"The town centre is our sales window to the rest of New Zealand," she said.

"It has to be vibrant and attractive - just like any shop window, it must entice you in."

Another Council initiative Craig is proud of is the Heritage Grant Fund, which is seeing commercial heritage building facades being restored.

"This initiative 'de-risks' the project for building owners and signals the council's ongoing support for our incredibly strong heritage story," she said.

"With our strong sport and cultural heritage and our designation as a Unesco City of Design, Whanganui is well on the way to establishing itself as the heritage and art destination of New Zealand, and that's got to be good for our future."

Craig has a Fine Arts Degree from UCOL and is a trustee of the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust. Her family also owns a sheep and beef farm on the Parapara road.

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

"I would like the council to have a solid plan for more affordable housing in Whanganui. We have a housing strategy, and a lot of work has been done to identify available land and the type of housing needed. It's not a local government responsibility, but we have committed to the strategy."

How will you do that?

"By lobbying the government to build the houses.

"We have had some encouraging conversations with different departments, but it's hard to corral them together. We have done the preliminary work, and now we need to have a solid plan for the mayor to take to the Government."