Councillor Rob Vinsen wants another term on the Whanganui District Council to see a successful startup of the new kerbside recycling collection. Photo / Bevan Conley

Long-serving Whanganui district councillor Rob Vinsen will seek a sixth and final term in October's elections.

Vinsen said he won't be standing again in 2025 but wants another term to advocate for the community and see long-term goals realised.

"Government reforms like Three Waters, a change in the Resource Management Act, and increasing centralisation will require disciplined and experienced councillors," he said.

"My biggest concern about the Future of Local Government review is that councils will take on activities that they are not currently in. One of my focuses if I am re-elected will be to vigilantly oppose this."

A big focus for Vinsen during his past two terms has been Whanganui's waste management. He is chairman of the council's Waste Strategy Group.

Vinsen said he wants to be serving on the council to see the successful introduction of a kerbside recycling collection next year.

"It has been a six-year exercise getting a kerbside recycling collection across the line," Vinsen said.

"It is important that this new service does not come at the cost of the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre in Maria Place. The recycling product must stay in Whanganui for processing and the centre is well placed to handle that."

Vinsen has reservations about the introduction of a food Waste collection in 2024.

"I recognise that only 35 per cent of respondents to the submission process were in favour of this service and I would like to see the council review this decision. I believe that more investigation is needed to evaluate an opt-in service".

Vinsen said the current council has been a very good one and has worked well for the community.

Vinsen first won his council seat in a by-election in 2008 and has served under mayors Michael Laws, Annette Main and Hamish McDouall.

Along with waste management and minimisation, Vinsen wants to see the council make progress on its housing strategy and climate change mitigation over the next term.

"I offer my experience, my commitment to a totally transparent council, and to our district as an innovative and truly independent councillor," Vinsen said.

"Most importantly, if re-elected, I will continue to be accessible and responsive to all in our community."

If re-elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

Obviously, a successful startup of the new kerbside recycling collection and a very high level of customer satisfaction. I also want to be judged on my advocacy on behalf of the ratepayer for rates affordability.

How will you do that?

By keeping my focus on seeking accountability and transparency at the council table.