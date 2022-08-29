Council candidate Andreas Bodenstein has a keen interest in the Whanganui port development and future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Council candidate Andreas Bodenstein has a keen interest in the Whanganui port development and future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Andreas Bodenstein's move to Whanganui three years ago coincided with his retirement from a long career in shipping.

And now he wants to be a councillor after putting his name forward for the Whanganui District Council election later this year.

Born in the port city of Hamburg in northern Germany, Bodenstein said he has a life-long interest in maritime affairs.

"I am a former maritime man and worked in shipping for over 40 years," he said.

"Before I retired, I was a dry goods shipping and air cargo manager and founded my own cargo consulting company. Since my wife and I moved to Whanganui, I've taken a keen interest in the port development."

Alongside his management experience, Bodenstein has held a number of governance roles serving on community boards, committees, and trusts.

"Since I have lived in Whanganui I've attended a number of community meetings about the port development and I've been reading about the history," he said.

Bodenstein said he thinks Te Pūwaha – the Whanganui Port Revitalisation project is very exciting and the partnership model incorporating the principles of Te Awa Tupua is exceptional and unique.

"I read about Pam Williams and how she founded and grew Wanganui Trawlers Ltd and I thought surely another company like that could grow here. That's why I'm using the tagline 'back to the future' because there is such a great opportunity to think about what can happen when the port development is completed," Bodenstein said.

"We can learn so much from the successful ventures of the past and there is so much potential to reduce the carbon footprint of sending freight from Whanganui on trucks."

Bodenstein said he also sees great opportunities for the council in working through reforms in resource management, water infrastructure, and the Future of Local Government review.

"I think Whanganui, as a growing city is well-placed to make some very good decisions and negotiate with the Government for a strong future.

"If I am elected as a councillor, I will offer my full commitment. It's not just something to do in my spare time - it's an important job and I'm ready to do the work that will be needed over the next term."

Bodenstein is a member of Hamburg Ambassadors. It is an honorary post and he is one of 31 Hamburg-born global citizens appointed by the city's mayor to help form connections around the world.

His community interests are surf life-saving and supporting horse riding schools.

"I have been a long-time supporter of surf-lifesaving and as a family, we were very involved with the north Piha service. The Whanganui Surf Lifesaving Club does excellent work."

Married with adult children, Bodenstein recently became a grandfather for the first time and said the experience has brought great joy to his life.

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

To be the person who encourages everyone to think about the long-term success of the port development.

How will you do that?

I would like to hear people say "Andreas you've been right to push for more commercial activity at the port" and to see that potential being realised.