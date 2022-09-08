Tina Chambers (left), Brenton Knight and Melanie Norton with the van Air Whanganui is currently using for its new road patient transfer service. Photo / Supplied

Air Whanganui has expanded its patient transfer services to cover the ground as well as the air.

The company has operated an air ambulance service from Whanganui for more than 30 years.

Previously, Air Whanganui provided patient transfer services from Whanganui Airport, while transfers from Whanganui Hospital to the airport were handled by St John's ambulances.

From October 1, Air Whanganui will enter a five-year contract with Te Whatu Ora Whanganui and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand to provide non-paramedic patient transfer services across the Whanganui region.

Air Whanganui chief executive Dean Martin said it was logical for Air Whanganui to take up the service as it already provided patient transfers with aircraft.

"We saw it a logical fit for Air Whanganui to have it from hospital to hospital transfers under one umbrella."

The service was not an ambulance as St John would still handle 111 calls; rather, Martin described the contract as an extension of Air Whanganui's current services.

"We're obviously transferring patients to and from the airfield, and this has allowed us the opportunity to have patient transfers from the hospital to the airfield, and also to carry on the service to patients who are getting respite in rest homes, and also require specialised treatments in Palmerston North Hospital," he said.

Air Whanganui was already providing the transfer service, as it was in an agreement with Te Whatu Ora Whanganui for the month of September before the contract period officially opened in October, Martin said.

The service would be available to people 24 hours a day for 365 days a year, and Martin expected the service to be extremely busy.

"We've already seen in the first couple of weeks how busy it is."

Currently, the service was operating with one van on loan from Philips Search and Rescue Trust, but Air Whanganui had purchased two vans that would be fitted out, sign written, and on the road by the end of the month, Martin said.

When the vans arrived it would be a two-vehicle service, but Martin said there was interest in investing further in the service and increasing the size of the fleet in the future.

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui acting interim district director Andrew McKinnon said Te Whatu Ora was excited to announce the partnership.

He said it was a fantastic partnership for the two organisations to have a service that was focused on being locally owned, operated and funded, as well as being pro-equity by ensuring access for patients who would otherwise be unable to make the trips.

He said St John would remain Whanganui's emergency response provider, and reminded people to call 111 in the event of a medical emergency or accident.

The new service is the latest in a series of changes in a five-year period of growth for Air Whanganui.

In June the company launched a rebrand for its planes, updating the brand it had used for the past 37 years. Martin also announced the company had plans for a new hangar and another plane for its fleet.

"We've grown dramatically over the last five and a half years, even during Covid, so the business is looking to expand further," Martin said.