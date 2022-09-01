Dan Jackson has a genuine love for his birthplace and wants to play a part in ensuring a bright future for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council candidate Dan Jackson knows more about recycling than most people after running the Rivercity Scrap business on Heads Rd for around two decades.

He wants to be at the table when the council's new kerbside recycling collection gets under way next year.

"I learned a lot while I was in the business and I became interested in what was happening overseas. I even attended a recycling convention in New Orleans," Jackson said.

"You need to make sure that energy is not wasted in the process of waste reduction."

Jackson is also a former journalist and has been a Whanganui Chronicle reporter as well as a contributing columnist in recent years.

"I learned a lot about local government as a reporter and I have maintained a strong interest ever since," he said.

"I'm not a one-trick pony and I care deeply about all aspects of the council's responsibilities."

As a married father of four, Jackson said he wants to play a part in ensuring a good future for Whanganui.

"My children might not want to live here in the future but if they decide to stay, I want to make sure it will be a good place to live," he said.

He would like to see more opportunities for young people in Whanganui, especially in tertiary education.

Jackson is a seventh-generation Whanganuian with a former mayor, Freeman Rayney Jackson who served from 1892 to 1896, in his ancestry.

"I just don't think there's anywhere better to live," he said.

"I've been overseas and I spent some time working as a reporter in Whangārei. I enjoyed it but I was happy to get back to Whanganui."

Jackson said he has concerns about local government reforms due in the coming months and he is strongly opposed to the Three Waters reform programme.

"I don't like that we're being asked to give up control of things that have been worked so hard for," he said.

"The council sold forestry, gas, and electricity shares to help pay for upgrades to our water infrastructure and we shouldn't have to be subsidising other councils. Other areas have ploughed their resources into things like stadiums and walkways instead of necessities."

Jackson said he does not think the council should have to carry debt to pay for essential infrastructure and believes the Government should fund the council to maintain it rather than "bulldozing" through reforms that have not been properly thought through.

"I also care very much about our heritage and I want to see our beautiful old buildings well cared for and preserved," Jackson said.

"I was really sad about the demolition of the Thain building. I know the damage was very extensive but I think at least part of it could have been saved. I would like the council to have a plan to support heritage building owners for an event like that. "

Jackson said he has great admiration for Whanganui's successful manufacturing businesses and he would like to see the council and Whanganui & Partners encourage more companies to set up in the district.

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I want to be seen as a hard-working councillor.

How will you do that?

By asking intelligent questions and learning on the job.