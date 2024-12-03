40,000 chickens with bird flu to be culled on Otago egg farm, weather conditions hinder search for three missing climbers and healthcare workers on strike. Video / NZ Herald

Fifteen fire crews have contained a large grass fire in a coastal town in Hawke’s Bay that threatened a residential home.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it received a call at 4.15pm about a grass fire on Tuki Tuki Rd in Haumoana that was endangering a residential property.

“Upon arrival, crews found a grass fire approximately 300x400m in size and it was upgraded to a third alarm response,” Fire and Emergency said.

At its height, eight fire trucks and seven specialist appliances responded to the scene. Crews prevented the residential property from sustaining any structural damage.