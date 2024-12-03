Advertisement
15 fire appliances contain grass fire threatening home in Hawke's Bay township of Haumoana

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Fifteen fire crews have contained a large grass fire in a coastal town in Hawke’s Bay that threatened a residential home.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it received a call at 4.15pm about a grass fire on Tuki Tuki Rd in Haumoana that was endangering a residential property.

“Upon arrival, crews found a grass fire approximately 300x400m in size and it was upgraded to a third alarm response,” Fire and Emergency said.

At its height, eight fire trucks and seven specialist appliances responded to the scene. Crews prevented the residential property from sustaining any structural damage.

Fire and Emergency received a call at 4.15pm about a grass fire that was endangering a residential property in coastal Hawke's Bay. Photo / Doug Laing
The fire was contained at 5.40pm and crews remained at the scene shortly after 6.30pm, dampening down hotspots.

The spokeswoman said a number of crews have since been released.

Fire and Emergency urged members of the public to stay away from Tuki Tuki Rd while firefighters continue their work.

A reporter at the scene said a section of the road had been closed.

The fire came as Hastings reached a scorching 30.9C at 3pm today, as observed by MetService.

A section of Tuki Tuki Rd in Haumoana was closed as Fire and Emergency contained the blaze. Photo / Doug Laing
