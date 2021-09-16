147km network of cycleways to be built across Wellington

The network will provide connections from Tawa, Owhiro Bay, Karori and Seatoun into the central city. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The network will provide connections from Tawa, Owhiro Bay, Karori and Seatoun into the central city. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A 147km network of safer bike routes is planned to be built across Wellington City within the next decade.

It brings to life the big $226m cycling spend the council agreed on earlier this year for its long-term plan.

It is a considerable increase from the 23km network that currently exists.

It includes connections from Tawa, Owhiro Bay, Karori and Seatoun into the central city.

If the plan gets the green light, people will be able to use a connected cycleway all the way around the waterfront including Miramar Peninsula and Lyall Bay.

The council's Planning and Environment Committee will consider the draft bike network next week.

It will also consider whether to make quick interim safety changes to Newtown and the city via Adelaide Rd and Kent and Cambridge Terraces, and from the Botanic Garden to the central city via Bowen St.

These interim changes would be in advance of permanent upgrades delivered through the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) transport plan.

About 34.5km of the network will be built by LGWM and about 90km by the council.

Mayor Andy Foster said the plan created more options for people to get around the city.

"This updated bike network plan identifies routes that would make it easier for children to ride to school, people to get to work on time, and be safe for older and less confident riders. These routes take people directly to shops, schools, and through major suburbs.

"This is a good move from a transport perspective but also from an economic one as it will be easier for people to shop and do business," says Mayor Foster.

Committee chairwoman councillor Iona Pannett said the plan was an important step to making sure everyone was safe on roads and footpaths.

Deputy chairwoman councillor Tamatha Paul said there was no time to waste in a climate emergency.

"By using adaptable materials that can be tweaked on the streets, people can see, experience and provide feedback, and we can improve the design before permanent changes are locked in. It's a great way to make sure we end up with transitional improvements that really work for people in these areas."

If the committee approves the plan, it will go out for public consultation in late October or early November.