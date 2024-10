The youths were demanding Big Macs and cigarettes. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

In a statement, Oranga Tamariki Acting DCE Youth Justice Services and Residential Care Iain Chapman, said Oranga Tamariki confirmed they were responding to an incident at Korowai Manaaki, one of their Auckland youth justice facilities.

“We notified Police at 6.45pm this evening, that 13 youths had gained access to a roof within the facility.

“One young person has since come down and we are working with Police to resolve this matter and can confirm there are no concerns for public safety.”

Similar incidents occurred at the same facility last year when groups of young people climbed up on the roof of a building at the 40-bed facility.

Six young people endured a wet and cold night on the roof on July 1 after forcing their way out of a unit.

Temperatures dropped to about 11C during the course of the July night and there was heavy rain in the area.

13 young people have gained access to the roof of its Wiri facility last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

However, the 30-hour standoff was ended when OT staff agreed to get them burgers and fried chicken.

A month later, three young people triggered a security incident when they climbed up on a roof.

The trio were coaxed down several hours later.

In June last year, another group of youths staged a rooftop standoff at the Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch.

During the incident, a staff member received a broken wrist and four young people spent the night in the facility’s roof cavity.

A fifth youth came down earlier in the evening.

But the remaining four were brought down by ladder 24 hours after the incident began, and put in police custody.

