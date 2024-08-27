Advertisement
$1.2 million worth of cannabis found during East Auckland storage unit search

NZ Herald
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, investigations into horror crash continue, Wellington looking at beam e-scooter issues and Oasis are back together.

A 25-year-old has been arrested after more than $1 million worth of cannabis was found in an East Auckland storage unit.

A police spokesperson said they discovered the stash while carrying out a search warrant in the suburb of Mt Wellington yesterday afternoon.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said, that upon arrival, they located a man at the storage unit.

“All up around 63kg of packaged cannabis was recovered, which has an estimated street value of $1.2 million,” she said.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man at the scene.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with possessing cannabis plant to supply.

More than $1 million worth of cannabis was found in Mt Wellington storage unit. Photo / NZ Police
Dolheguy said police would be carrying out more inquiries and could not rule out more arrests.

“This is a great outcome for all involved, given this is now out of the hands of dealers and no longer causing harm to our local community,” she said.

“Police will continue to disrupt and prosecute groups involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit substances.”

