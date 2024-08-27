In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, investigations into horror crash continue, Wellington looking at beam e-scooter issues and Oasis are back together.

A 25-year-old has been arrested after more than $1 million worth of cannabis was found in an East Auckland storage unit.

A police spokesperson said they discovered the stash while carrying out a search warrant in the suburb of Mt Wellington yesterday afternoon.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said, that upon arrival, they located a man at the storage unit.

“All up around 63kg of packaged cannabis was recovered, which has an estimated street value of $1.2 million,” she said.