A 25-year-old has been arrested after more than $1 million worth of cannabis was found in an East Auckland storage unit.
A police spokesperson said they discovered the stash while carrying out a search warrant in the suburb of Mt Wellington yesterday afternoon.
Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said, that upon arrival, they located a man at the storage unit.
“All up around 63kg of packaged cannabis was recovered, which has an estimated street value of $1.2 million,” she said.