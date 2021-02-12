10-week-old puppy stolen in Onehunga after 'physical confrontation'

The stolen Rottweiler is just 10-weeks-old. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Police are asking members of the public to come forward after a 10-week-old Rottweiler puppy was stolen in Onehunga.

Around 3.30pm yesterday a young person was walking the puppy in the Onehunga area when a man approached the person.

"About 3.30pm on Friday, a young person was walking their 10-week-old Rottweiler puppy on Captain Springs Road near Grotto Street, in Onehunga, when they were approached by a man," Auckland City Police said in a post on Facebook.

🐾CAN YOU HELP? MISSING PUPPY 🐾 Auckland City Police are asking for the public’s help to reunite a puppy with its owner... Posted by Auckland City District Police on Friday, February 12, 2021

After what police are calling a "physical confrontation" the man took the puppy picking it up and taking it down Grotto St towards Alfred St.

Police believe the occupants of a dark-coloured sedan (possibly a Mazda 6) may have crucial information as they were spotted in the area at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information to phone Police on 105 and quote event number P045477793.

This incident comes just weeks after an Levin amputee was attacked while trying to save his two Rottweiler puppies.

Fortunately one of the puppies was reunited with its owner, however the second puppy has still not been found.