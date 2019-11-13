On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The daily drag of going to school can be the bane of almost every teenager's life. But imagine you were battling a mental illness that made this experience a million times harder. Reporter Caroline Fleming spoke with one teen who went through just that but has found a way to use it for good.
At just 13 years old, Will Waters' mental health was at a point where he could not leave the house.
It was only his first year of high school, yet every day was filled with horrendous anxiety attacks, panicked by the feeling everyone was watching him.
"Every day was a huge struggle ... I was battling my own mind."