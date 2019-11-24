"He waka eke noa" – we are all in this canoe together. Reporter Kristin Edge joins the crew aboard Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti waka and sails Northland's east coast, as part of the flotilla making its way around New Zealand for the Tuia 250 Commemorations.

The orange glow of the rising sun casts a warm hue across the distinctive outline of Mount Manaia as three waka sail towards the Whangarei Harbour entrance.

It's a magical start to a four-day sailing adventure that will take the traditional waka hourua and three tall ships from Whangarei to Waitangi in the Bay of Islands

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.