Takaro Association Football Club captain Madz Buchanan believes Takaro Park has a bright future. Photo / Rob Edwards

Madz Buchanan is not one to sit on the sidelines.

As he lists his coaching involvement in sport, this reporter was wishing for a referee to blow the whistle to allow some processing time.

To this Palmerston North father of two, sport is as much about community as it is about winning. If he sees a need he will do his best to fill it. If he sees a barrier to participation he will do his best to knock it down - with help, of course.

Buchanan is club captain at Takaro Association Football Club and is spearheading a push to get more lights installed at its training ground, Takaro Park. The club has applied to Central Energy Trust for funding.

The lights would allow the park to be used for night games, providing an additional facility to Massey University and the turf at CET Arena. Buchanan says these existing facilities are generally used for higher-level teams.

The three existing lights, which need upgrading, are on the Chelwood St side of the Takaro pitch. The club would like three added on the Kawau Stream side.

The plan is to also install lights at the netball and basketball courts at Takaro Park.

Other goals are changing rooms, a shipping container for storage for basketball and levelling out the pitch.

The club is working with the council on its plans.

Takaro AFC has five men's teams, three women's, 11 children's, and a First Kicks programme. First Kicks introduces 4- and 5-year-olds to the basics of football through pre-prepared activities.

There has been so much interest in the women's teams this year, up from 20 players last year to 64. Buchanan says it has been awesome to see women encouraging their friends to have a go. The club is considering adding another team next year.

Buchanan says it is getting increasingly hard to get coaches - life has got so busy and during the pandemic some people reassessed their priorities.

The club has made changes to make things easier for parents, such as having training for junior teams all on the same night. This also works well if one coach can't make training that week as another coach can expand their group that night.

Growing up in a sole-parent household as a high-level footballer, Buchanan is conscious of financial barriers to taking part in sport. He is also aware of the community Takaro Park serves and its needs.

Buchanan says the club has a fantastic committee and everyone in the club puts in the effort.

Buchanan plays for the club's Fury team - his coach likes him playing in the middle as he's loud. He coaches the Jokers, the Titans and women's team X Force.

As a coach Buchanan enjoys watching people grow not just in their sport but as people. His mantra is better people make better players. He's a big fan of effort and attitude.

He also coaches hockey, basketball and volleyball at Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School and basketball at Awatapu College.

And yes, he also has a paid job as a trainer of container terminal operators at KiwiRail.



The club is 50 this year and plans to hold a jubilee at Queen's Birthday weekend 2023 in the hope any travel and gathering restrictions will be less intrusive then.

• The club is running a fundraising quiz night on Saturday. For details see Takaro AFC Facebook page.