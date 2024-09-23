“I was brought up on a farm and spent my life on the farm. I would run the hills. I’ve always been active,” he said, and was a regular entrant if ever there was a community fun run organised.

He did a bit of boxing and played rugby and golf in his younger days.

In addition to a rural working life, he was proud to have served with the New Zealand Army overseas in both Japan and Korea.

He narrowly missed serving in World War II as he was too young but with the consent of his parents he boarded ship for Japan, not long after the Empire had surrendered.

“If I was my sisters’ age I would have gone. Everybody had to go. You had no choice,” he said.

“I would’ve gone, but had to stay home. I was in the Home Guard.”

A photo of Peter Jensen taken during the Korean War was turned into a postage stamp. He's to the left, holding the shell.

Jensen had initially considered joining the Navy, but by his own admission wasn’t a strong swimmer, while he felt he possibly didn’t have the grades to join the Air Force, having left school early to work on the family farm.

Members of the New Zealand artillery unit 16th field regiment arrived to find Hiroshima completely destroyed by an atomic bomb dropped by the US, effectively ending the war between Japan and the Allied forces.

“We saw the devastation, but I think everyone was glad the war was over,” he said.

“Everything was flattened for miles.”

Jensen was posted on guard duty and said most of the Japanese were “on the whole” pleased the fighting had ceased as they had also suffered incredible loss.

He returned home in 1948 for more than two years before the armed forces called again.

In 1950 Jensen sailed on the SS Ormonde with the K-Force unit to Korea, joining other United Nations forces in the conflict there.

He fought in the Battle of Kapyong, a pivotal moment in the conflict that he said helped save the capital city of Seoul for South Korea.

The Battle of Kapyong was fought between United Nations forces, primarily from Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and the 118th and 60th divisions of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army.

“We fought for three or four days non-stop. They just kept coming, but finally gave in,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for the 16th field regiment, they would have got through.”

Peter Jensen, pictured in younger days.

He and some of the regiment had the distinction of having their photo feature on a special Anzac postage stamp. He kept in touch with many of the soldiers he served with.

On his return to New Zealand he met and married wife Joyce and together they raised five children, Dean, Leaa-Anne, Jan, Paula and Scott, on a farm in Konini.

He used to volunteer as a driver for the Cancer Society and did the gardens at Addis House for a time. He also loved listening to jazz, although he never played a musical instrument himself.

He has lived on his own since Joyce Jensen died after suffering a brain haemorrhage almost 21 years ago. They now have seven grandchildren.

Peter Jensen remains in pretty good health apart from a stroke in December last year that affected movement in his lower right leg.

His mind remains incredibly sharp. Five of his siblings have lived into their 90s.

“I’ve never looked my age,” he said.







