“If I was my sisters’ age I would have gone. Everybody had to go. You had no choice,” he said.
“I would’ve gone, but had to stay home. I was in the Home Guard.”
Jensen had initially considered joining the Navy, but by his own admission wasn’t a strong swimmer, while he felt he possibly didn’t have the grades to join the Air Force, having left school early to work on the family farm.
Members of the New Zealand artillery unit 16th field regiment arrived to find Hiroshima completely destroyed by an atomic bomb dropped by the US, effectively ending the war between Japan and the Allied forces.
“We saw the devastation, but I think everyone was glad the war was over,” he said.
“Everything was flattened for miles.”
Jensen was posted on guard duty and said most of the Japanese were “on the whole” pleased the fighting had ceased as they had also suffered incredible loss.
He returned home in 1948 for more than two years before the armed forces called again.
In 1950 Jensen sailed on the SS Ormonde with the K-Force unit to Korea, joining other United Nations forces in the conflict there.
He fought in the Battle of Kapyong, a pivotal moment in the conflict that he said helped save the capital city of Seoul for South Korea.