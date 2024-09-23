Cam (Billy Joel): A mutual friend (Matt McLaughlin) was at a duelling pianos gig in Vegas several years ago. He tagged us both in a Facebook message saying ‘you guys should do this’. We’d actually never met, even though we live in the same suburb in Wellington and know loads of the same people.
Where did the idea for this show, of having two of the biggest piano musicians in the history of piano pop fight it out on stage, come from?
Sam (Elton John): I’ve been wanting to do one for years, knowing Elton and Billy did one themselves.
Do you dress up for the show at all — how do you channel the musician you are representing?
Cam: Yes, I get into a suit and tie and put on a pair of sunglasses. Billy is definitely the more conservative of the two, but he also enjoys to have a laugh which is something we bring to this duo.
Sam: Well, it’s the only time in my life I wear 6-foot-high wigs, so I guess you could say I’m dressed up.
Have you played in Palmerston North before?
Cam: Our very first theatre shows were two back to back nights at the Globe in Palmerston North early last year which we loved, those foundation nights helped us kick start our journey, so we have a soft spot for Palmy. From those nights it’s been a meteoric rise, we’ve performed to tens of thousands of theatre-goers across NZ, added a full sound production and lighting crew, plus introduced more amazing costumes and hit songs
Who should come and see the two of you perform this Elton John vs Billy Joel show?
