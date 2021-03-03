Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith: Partnership with Rangitāne

Sri Lanka won the best cultural stall at the World Fair Day in Palmerston North on February 27.

Opinion:

Oh Covid! Summer has ended on a somewhat shaky note after the level 2 Covid lockdown was reimposed at the weekend.

Fortunately, our 150th anniversary showcase, the Festival of Cultures, stayed just ahead of the level 2 curve. On a brilliantly fine day, World Fair Day attracted thousands to Marae o Hine/The Square in a blaze of colour, culture and cuisine.

Highlighting city diversity and matākitanga/hospitality, World Fair Day was attended by 32 ambassadors and high commissioners, emphasising the attraction of our event for the diplomatic corps and their Kiwi communities.

Twenty or so of these diplomats got to know the city better during a warm Friday afternoon that included a tour of Food HQ facilities and institutes.

Friday evening there was the popular Lantern Parade to celebrate the Lunar Year of the Ox.

The Festival of Cultures kicked off on February 20 with the annual Ethkick football tournament at CET Arena.

Unfortunately, there are events on this week that have not been so lucky. Among them is Operatunity's touring 20th anniversary production, which has been postponed, as has the launch of the Summer Shakespeare season this week.

The production of A Midsummer Night's Dream will now open near He Ara Kotahi bridge on Wednesday, March 10.

Fingers crossed, Sunday's Explore Esplanade Day will just squeak in over the bar. This annual family-oriented community extravaganza of play, live entertainment and activities, food and craft stalls at Victoria Esplanade falls on New Zealand Children's Day, Sunday March 7.

At time of writing, the decision about whether to proceed or postpone is up in the air, so do check the council's website and social media for details.

The following weekend, Palmy hosts the three-day New Zealand Rural Games at Te Marae o Hine/The Square on March 12–14. The biggest games so far with more competitions and attractions, the free entry and televised city sesquicentennial-themed event is expected to attract 30,000 people.

Along with the traditional sports that built the nation, there is live entertainment and plenty of have-a-go opportunities.

The Rural Games includes the Clash of Colleges from around the lower North Island across 30 competitive modules, and the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards on Friday evening.



The change in Covid levels has not affected our core business-as-usual activities. The first full council meeting was held on Wednesday, when we inducted new city councillor Orphee Mickalad.

Also on Wednesday, in a special Te Marae o Hine powhiri, the restored carvings and pouwhenua removed in 2017 were unveiled and rededicated. This reaffirms the partnership established between mana whenua Rangitāne and the borough of Palmerston North 142 years ago in 1879.

Below ground, infrastructure and services work continues replacing 115-year-old wastewater pipes from Milverton Park to Rawhiti Ave, and constructing duplicate Turitea Reservoir water mains.

Above ground, activity continues at Memorial Park, on the Bunnythorpe Community Hall development, at CET Arena, and on stage 2 of the Papaioea Pl public housing project.

Our long-term plan goes public for your submissions shortly, and we will also be encouraging feedback on how we run Caccia Birch Homestead. We look forward to hearing from you.

Kia kaha Palmy - follow the Covid rules and stay safe.

+ Grant Smith is the mayor of Palmerston North.