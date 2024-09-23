A waiting area at the new children emergency department at Palmerston North Hospital.

A new children’s emergency department has opened at Palmerston North Hospital so that sick children needing urgent medical attention don’t have to sit alongside late-night drunks when waiting to see an emergency doctor.

The new space is a dedicated area for children and their whānau that is separate from the general Emergency Department and includes a separate waiting area, four additional cubicles, a procedure room and a nurse’s station.

MidCentral Group director of operations Sarah Fenwick said the completion of the new children’s area in the Emergency Department in Palmerston North Regional Hospital is now in use.

“Coming into hospital can be scary, and we feel so lucky to be able to have a dedicated space young people can be seen in, tailored to them and their needs,” she said.