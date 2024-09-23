Advertisement
New children’s emergency department opens at Palmerston North Hospital

A waiting area at the new children emergency department at Palmerston North Hospital.

A new children’s emergency department has opened at Palmerston North Hospital so that sick children needing urgent medical attention don’t have to sit alongside late-night drunks when waiting to see an emergency doctor.

The new space is a dedicated area for children and their whānau that is separate from the general Emergency Department and includes a separate waiting area, four additional cubicles, a procedure room and a nurse’s station.

MidCentral Group director of operations Sarah Fenwick said the completion of the new children’s area in the Emergency Department in Palmerston North Regional Hospital is now in use.

“Coming into hospital can be scary, and we feel so lucky to be able to have a dedicated space young people can be seen in, tailored to them and their needs,” she said.

Supporters of the new children's ED attend the formal celebration, from left, Antony Young, Brendan Duffy ONZM (chairman of Palmerston North Hospital Foundation), Sir Patrick Higgins, Ron Turk, Stuart Pescini, Jo Mason and Rebecca Kilsby-Halliday.
”Having this space available specifically for our children will make their time in the Emergency Department an easier experience.”

Fenwick acknowledged the contribution the Palmerston North Hospital Foundation made to make this space possible.

“We are so grateful to have such a generous community who have helped make this space possible,” she said.

“The project received over 180 separate donations over two years and key supporters will be acknowledged on a donor board within the completed children’s area of the Emergency Department.”

A bed for the new children's area at the Emergency Department at Palmerston North Hospital.
The Foundation raised $700,000 to activate the build, with Health New Zealand contributing about $570,000.

The ED also has a kitchen, baby-changing facilities, toys, child-friendly decor as well as furniture and distraction tools to cater for a range of developmental stages, disabilities, illnesses and injuries.

Palmerston North Hospital Foundation chairman Brendan Duffy said the children’s ward was an asset for the community and a milestone for the foundation.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without our donors digging deep to create this space for tamariki and whanāu,” he said.

Sir Patrick Higgins and family have been significant benefactors and among other supporters were Horowhenua New Zealand Trust, Rotary Club of Awapuni, Stewart’s Mitre 10 MEGA Palmerston North, Team dh, Alexander Construction and the Lions Club of Middle Districts.

