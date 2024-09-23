Manager Alison Jarden said despite funding challenges, NSPN is alive and well and continues to help neighbourhoods connect to feel more safe and resilient.
“The past year has seen a steady increase in people registering with NSPN and encouraging neighbours to join, especially when they experience the benefits of knowing their neighbours, as well as receiving the informative weekly newsletter,” she said.
The seats were carefully positioned to enable people to meet and connect in a safe way, especially important for those that felt vulnerable or socially isolated.
“NSPN is committed to making our neighbourhoods inclusive. often due to where people live, they come into contact, and have the opportunity to engage with others whom they would not normally have met,” she said.
“When I talk to community groups or meet with our members, I am in awe of the extra mile some people go to, to make their neighbourhoods connected and great places to live.
“It is an absolute pleasure to support our groups ... a real privilege to hear from members who have made a difference in their neighbourhood.”
Meanwhile, the anniversary celebration included cutting a cake.
Guest speaker was Barrie Angland, who was the organisation’s first field officer from 1995-2007. Also attending was manager Alison Jarden, inaugural chairwoman Marilyn Bulloch, outgoing chairwoman Kathriona Benvie and newly appointed chairman David Parry, and NNSNZ CE Louise Grevel.
After serving two years as board chair, Benvie will remain an active volunteer for the organisation.