Jarden said more people are now renting than own their own home and the trend was expected to continue. By 2048, less than 50% were expected to own the home they live in.

“We are already reflecting on what this change could mean and also encouraging our members to be aware that people renting are no longer a minority and are often long-term residents,” she said.

Being new to a street, community or even a country can be challenging, so members were encouraged to be welcoming of others.

A new “Seats on Streets” initiative aimed to help neighbourhoods build those connections.

Guest speaker was Barrie Angland was Neighbourhood Palmerston North's first field officer, from 1995-2007.

The seats were carefully positioned to enable people to meet and connect in a safe way, especially important for those that felt vulnerable or socially isolated.

“NSPN is committed to making our neighbourhoods inclusive. often due to where people live, they come into contact, and have the opportunity to engage with others whom they would not normally have met,” she said.

“When I talk to community groups or meet with our members, I am in awe of the extra mile some people go to, to make their neighbourhoods connected and great places to live.

“It is an absolute pleasure to support our groups ... a real privilege to hear from members who have made a difference in their neighbourhood.”

Meanwhile, the anniversary celebration included cutting a cake.

Guest speaker was Barrie Angland, who was the organisation's first field officer from 1995-2007. Also attending was manager Alison Jarden, inaugural chairwoman Marilyn Bulloch, outgoing chairwoman Kathriona Benvie and newly appointed chairman David Parry, and NNSNZ CE Louise Grevel.

After serving two years as board chair, Benvie will remain an active volunteer for the organisation.



